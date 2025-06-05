Trade Talks: U.S. and China on Track for Dialogue
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that trade discussions with China are progressing positively. Following a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump shared expectations of reciprocal visits. Senior U.S. officials are set to engage with leading Chinese authorities to further these negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, President Donald Trump asserted that trade discussions with China are advancing smoothly and remain on course. Highlighting the constructive dialogue, he indicated plans to visit China as part of ongoing negotiations.
Post a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump mentioned anticipation for Xi's upcoming visit to the United States, strengthening diplomatic ties.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are scheduled to hold meetings with senior Chinese officials to propel the dialogue further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- trade talks
- China
- negotiations
- Xi Jinping
- U.S.
- commerce
- officials
- diplomacy
- economy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Boosts Support Amid New U.S. Tariffs Impact
Nvidia's Jensen Huang Criticizes U.S. AI Chip Export Controls
IMF's Gopinath Warns of U.S. Debt Challenges Amid Trade Uncertainty
Africa Braces for U.S. Tariff Shocks as Adesina Urges Strategic Shift and Self-Reliance
Tensions Rise Over U.S. Golden Dome Missile Defense Shield