Trade Talks: U.S. and China on Track for Dialogue

On Thursday, President Donald Trump asserted that trade discussions with China are advancing smoothly and remain on course. Highlighting the constructive dialogue, he indicated plans to visit China as part of ongoing negotiations.

Post a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump mentioned anticipation for Xi's upcoming visit to the United States, strengthening diplomatic ties.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are scheduled to hold meetings with senior Chinese officials to propel the dialogue further.

(With inputs from agencies.)