Trump Aims for U.S.-Germany Trade Accord
President Donald Trump expressed optimism about forming a trade deal with Germany during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The potential deal, largely influenced by the European Union, could involve either an agreement or the implementation of tariffs by the U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a hopeful outlook towards negotiating a trade agreement with Germany, as he engaged with Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Washington, D.C.
The discussions took place at the Oval Office, where Trump emphasized the significant role Germany plays in the European Union's economic landscape.
Trump remarked that while the ultimate decision rests with the EU, a potential deal could see either an accord being reached or the application of tariffs.
