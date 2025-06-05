YSRCP Power Play: Arrests, Allegations, and Political Drama
YSRCP leader A Rambabu defended party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's reputation amidst arrest rumors, criticizing the NDA for undemocratic tactics. TDP's Varla Ramaiah countered, pointing to a liquor scam investigation implicating Reddy. The judiciary's role is pivotal in this political tumult.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP leader and former minister A Rambabu expressed unwavering support for party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, portraying him as a leader whose popularity remains resilient despite legal challenges.
Speaking at YSRCP's Guntur district camp office, Rambabu criticized the NDA coalition government, accusing it of using police power to hinder democratic dissent. He promised to expose such 'political vendetta' in court.
In contrast, TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah questioned Rambabu's concerns over Reddy's potential arrest, hinting at alleged involvement in a substantial liquor scam from 2019-24, and emphasized the judiciary's role in addressing such crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
