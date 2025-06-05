Left Menu

YSRCP Power Play: Arrests, Allegations, and Political Drama

YSRCP leader A Rambabu defended party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's reputation amidst arrest rumors, criticizing the NDA for undemocratic tactics. TDP's Varla Ramaiah countered, pointing to a liquor scam investigation implicating Reddy. The judiciary's role is pivotal in this political tumult.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:37 IST
YSRCP Power Play: Arrests, Allegations, and Political Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader and former minister A Rambabu expressed unwavering support for party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, portraying him as a leader whose popularity remains resilient despite legal challenges.

Speaking at YSRCP's Guntur district camp office, Rambabu criticized the NDA coalition government, accusing it of using police power to hinder democratic dissent. He promised to expose such 'political vendetta' in court.

In contrast, TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah questioned Rambabu's concerns over Reddy's potential arrest, hinting at alleged involvement in a substantial liquor scam from 2019-24, and emphasized the judiciary's role in addressing such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025