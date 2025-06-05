Trump Slams Musk Over Tax Bill Stance

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump has expressed deep disappointment with Elon Musk following the latter's criticism of the Republican tax bill. The former president voiced his dissatisfaction on Thursday, highlighting Musk's shift from supporter to critic.

Musk, previously an adviser and backer of Trump, has publicly turned against the tax bill, causing a significant rift between the two influential figures. The disagreement places Musk at odds with a policy Trump championed.

This development indicates a fissure in their previously amicable relationship, reflecting the broader challenges facing the tax bill's support among high-profile figures.