Strengthening Bonds: India-US Strategic Partnership Talks
An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met with US Vice President J D Vance for comprehensive talks. Discussions focused on counter-terrorism and technological cooperation, aiming to bolster the India-US strategic partnership. The meeting marked the conclusion of a diplomatic tour across several countries.
- Country:
- United States
A delegation of Indian parliamentarians, under the leadership of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged in comprehensive discussions with US Vice President J D Vance on Thursday. The meeting in Washington D.C. covered critical issues such as counter-terrorism and technological cooperation.
Tharoor expressed enthusiasm over the dialogue, stating on social media platform X that it was a 'truly constructive & productive exchange' aimed at reinforcing the India-US strategic alliance. The delegation, acknowledged by the Indian Embassy, emphasized enhancing the bilateral partnership in the counter-terrorism domain.
India's former ambassador to the US, Taranjit Sandhu, described the interaction as 'excellent, comprehensive, constructive & productive.' The delegation, following visits to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, aimed to convey India's anti-terrorism stance post the Pahalgam attack, aligning with Operation Sindoor.
