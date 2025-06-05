Strengthening Bonds: India-US Strategic Partnership Talks

A delegation of Indian parliamentarians, under the leadership of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged in comprehensive discussions with US Vice President J D Vance on Thursday. The meeting in Washington D.C. covered critical issues such as counter-terrorism and technological cooperation.

Tharoor expressed enthusiasm over the dialogue, stating on social media platform X that it was a 'truly constructive & productive exchange' aimed at reinforcing the India-US strategic alliance. The delegation, acknowledged by the Indian Embassy, emphasized enhancing the bilateral partnership in the counter-terrorism domain.

India's former ambassador to the US, Taranjit Sandhu, described the interaction as 'excellent, comprehensive, constructive & productive.' The delegation, following visits to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, aimed to convey India's anti-terrorism stance post the Pahalgam attack, aligning with Operation Sindoor.