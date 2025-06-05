Political Union: Mahua Moitra Ties the Knot with Pinaki Misra in Germany
TMC MP Mahua Moitra has married former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. The couple shared the news online, receiving congratulations from political colleagues. Known for her vocal political stance, Moitra recently faced controversies over bribery allegations, leading to her expulsion from Lok Sabha, but she was re-elected in 2024.
In a notable alliance bridging political parties, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has tied the knot with senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in a ceremony held in Germany.
Social media buzzed with congratulatory messages as Moitra shared a photo with the message, expressing gratitude for the warm wishes. Both leaders have been prominent figures in their fields, with Moitra herself being a vocal opponent to the BJP.
Despite recent controversies and her subsequent expulsion from the Lok Sabha over bribery allegations, Moitra's political journey continues as she was re-elected in 2024. The union marks a new chapter in their personal lives.
