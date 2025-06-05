Political Union: Mahua Moitra Ties the Knot with Pinaki Misra in Germany

In a notable alliance bridging political parties, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has tied the knot with senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in a ceremony held in Germany.

Social media buzzed with congratulatory messages as Moitra shared a photo with the message, expressing gratitude for the warm wishes. Both leaders have been prominent figures in their fields, with Moitra herself being a vocal opponent to the BJP.

Despite recent controversies and her subsequent expulsion from the Lok Sabha over bribery allegations, Moitra's political journey continues as she was re-elected in 2024. The union marks a new chapter in their personal lives.