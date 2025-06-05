Left Menu

Political Union: Mahua Moitra Ties the Knot with Pinaki Misra in Germany

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has married former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. The couple shared the news online, receiving congratulations from political colleagues. Known for her vocal political stance, Moitra recently faced controversies over bribery allegations, leading to her expulsion from Lok Sabha, but she was re-elected in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:22 IST
Political Union: Mahua Moitra Ties the Knot with Pinaki Misra in Germany
Mahua Moitra
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable alliance bridging political parties, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has tied the knot with senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in a ceremony held in Germany.

Social media buzzed with congratulatory messages as Moitra shared a photo with the message, expressing gratitude for the warm wishes. Both leaders have been prominent figures in their fields, with Moitra herself being a vocal opponent to the BJP.

Despite recent controversies and her subsequent expulsion from the Lok Sabha over bribery allegations, Moitra's political journey continues as she was re-elected in 2024. The union marks a new chapter in their personal lives.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025