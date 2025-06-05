Trump, Musk Clash Over Tax-Cut Bill: A Rift in Power
Tensions flare between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as they clash over a proposed tax-cut and spending bill. Musk publicly criticized the legislation, risking division within the Republican Party. This strains their once-close relationship, impacting Tesla shares, political dynamics, and potential Republican legislative success.
In a sharp escalation of tensions, President Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk for opposing his key tax-cut and spending bill. Trump expressed his disappointment with Musk, a former ally, following Musk's public denouncement of the legislation on social media.
Musk's criticism centers on the bill's economic impact, claiming it would deepen the federal deficit significantly. Meanwhile, a White House official stated that the administration is not influenced by Musk in policy decisions.
The disagreement, marked by Musk's demand to 'KILL the BILL,' has led to a serious rift, affecting Tesla's market position and potentially complicating Republican legislative efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Musk
- tax-cut
- bill
- Republican
- deficit
- government
- Tesla
- policy
- electric vehicles
ALSO READ
Peace Institute's Triumph: Reclaiming its Legacy from Government Edict
Trump's Tax Bill Sparks Tension Amidst Republican Divide
Government Invests $472M in Prisons and Staff to Tackle Crime and Reoffending
Government Invests in Diversity and Choice in Education
Senate Republicans Challenge California's Vehicle Emission Standards: A Disputed Precedent