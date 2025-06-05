Left Menu

Trump, Musk Clash Over Tax-Cut Bill: A Rift in Power

Tensions flare between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as they clash over a proposed tax-cut and spending bill. Musk publicly criticized the legislation, risking division within the Republican Party. This strains their once-close relationship, impacting Tesla shares, political dynamics, and potential Republican legislative success.

In a sharp escalation of tensions, President Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk for opposing his key tax-cut and spending bill. Trump expressed his disappointment with Musk, a former ally, following Musk's public denouncement of the legislation on social media.

Musk's criticism centers on the bill's economic impact, claiming it would deepen the federal deficit significantly. Meanwhile, a White House official stated that the administration is not influenced by Musk in policy decisions.

The disagreement, marked by Musk's demand to 'KILL the BILL,' has led to a serious rift, affecting Tesla's market position and potentially complicating Republican legislative efforts.

