Left Menu

India Mobilizes Global Support Against Terrorism: Parliamentary Delegation Visits Germany

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Germany to underline India's stance against terrorism. Arriving from Belgium, the delegation aims to discuss India-Germany relations, expand strategic partnerships, and address transnational terrorism linked to Pakistan amidst recent tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:31 IST
India Mobilizes Global Support Against Terrorism: Parliamentary Delegation Visits Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

An all-party parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, touched down in Germany with a pivotal mission to underscore India's unwavering stance against terrorism.

The delegation, welcomed by Indian Ambassador Ajit Gupte, aims to strengthen India-Germany relations and foster coordination in strategic sectors like trade, defense, and mobility.

This delegation is a part of India's comprehensive initiative to stress Pakistan's terrorism links to the global community following recent military escalations in the region.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025