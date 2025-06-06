India Mobilizes Global Support Against Terrorism: Parliamentary Delegation Visits Germany

An all-party parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, touched down in Germany with a pivotal mission to underscore India's unwavering stance against terrorism.

The delegation, welcomed by Indian Ambassador Ajit Gupte, aims to strengthen India-Germany relations and foster coordination in strategic sectors like trade, defense, and mobility.

This delegation is a part of India's comprehensive initiative to stress Pakistan's terrorism links to the global community following recent military escalations in the region.