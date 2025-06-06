Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Tamil Nadu: BJP Gears Up for Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu to hold BJP organisational meetings as part of their electoral strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. Collaborating with AIADMK, the BJP aims to challenge the ruling DMK-led alliance, countering accusations of state interference by highlighting governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:10 IST
Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is set to visit Tamil Nadu for BJP's vital organisational meetings on Sunday, as the party intensifies its preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The BJP, in alliance with the opposition AIADMK, aims to challenge the DMK-led ruling coalition. Shah will hold a meeting with the core committee, engage with party leaders from various levels, and visit the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai.

The BJP faces accusations from the DMK of undermining the state's interests, leveraging the induction of smaller parties into their alliance. Shah has criticized the DMK for alleged corruption and misgovernance, maintaining that southern states' interests will be protected in any upcoming delimitation exercise.

