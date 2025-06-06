Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Tamil Nadu: BJP Gears Up for Elections

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is set to visit Tamil Nadu for BJP's vital organisational meetings on Sunday, as the party intensifies its preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The BJP, in alliance with the opposition AIADMK, aims to challenge the DMK-led ruling coalition. Shah will hold a meeting with the core committee, engage with party leaders from various levels, and visit the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai.

The BJP faces accusations from the DMK of undermining the state's interests, leveraging the induction of smaller parties into their alliance. Shah has criticized the DMK for alleged corruption and misgovernance, maintaining that southern states' interests will be protected in any upcoming delimitation exercise.

