China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

Premier Li Qiang expressed China's willingness to enhance communication with Canada to address mutual concerns. Despite recent disruptions, China aims to collaborate with Canada to improve diplomatic ties, a sentiment shared during a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as reported by Xinhua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:28 IST
In a move to mend diplomatic fences, China has expressed willingness to deepen its exchanges and dialogue with Canada, according to a statement from Premier Li Qiang. This initiative aims to find solutions to mutual concerns, as reported by state news agency Xinhua.

Over recent years, the relations between China and Canada have faced significant disruptions and challenges. Premier Li conveyed Beijing's readiness to mend these ties and work collaboratively with Ottawa, signaling a positive step towards reconciliation.

The statement came after a discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, where Li emphasized the importance of improving bilateral relations. This outreach marks an effort to reestablish stable diplomatic channels between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

