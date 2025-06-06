China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps
Premier Li Qiang expressed China's willingness to enhance communication with Canada to address mutual concerns. Despite recent disruptions, China aims to collaborate with Canada to improve diplomatic ties, a sentiment shared during a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as reported by Xinhua.
Over recent years, the relations between China and Canada have faced significant disruptions and challenges. Premier Li conveyed Beijing's readiness to mend these ties and work collaboratively with Ottawa, signaling a positive step towards reconciliation.
The statement came after a discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, where Li emphasized the importance of improving bilateral relations. This outreach marks an effort to reestablish stable diplomatic channels between the two nations.
