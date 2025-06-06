China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

In a move to mend diplomatic fences, China has expressed willingness to deepen its exchanges and dialogue with Canada, according to a statement from Premier Li Qiang. This initiative aims to find solutions to mutual concerns, as reported by state news agency Xinhua.

Over recent years, the relations between China and Canada have faced significant disruptions and challenges. Premier Li conveyed Beijing's readiness to mend these ties and work collaboratively with Ottawa, signaling a positive step towards reconciliation.

The statement came after a discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, where Li emphasized the importance of improving bilateral relations. This outreach marks an effort to reestablish stable diplomatic channels between the two nations.

