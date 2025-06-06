Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pledges Prompt Action on Public Grievances at Gorakhpur Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally engaged with around 200 citizens during a Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur, assuring effective resolutions to their issues. He asked officials to respond swiftly to complaints, especially regarding crime and land encroachment, ensuring strict actions against offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:11 IST
Yogi Adityanath Pledges Prompt Action on Public Grievances at Gorakhpur Janata Darshan
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with citizens at a Janata Darshan on Friday morning in Gorakhpur to address their grievances directly. Speaking to around 200 people, he vowed efficient resolutions to their concerns, receiving petitions as part of the process.

An official statement indicated that Adityanath urged government officials to handle public complaints swiftly and fairly, ensuring satisfactory results. He engaged with citizens seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, issuing immediate directives to administrative and police officers.

Particularly on issues of crime and illegal land encroachment, Adityanath instructed police to implement stringent actions against criminals and land grabbers, maintaining transparency and efficiency in all cases. Addressing medical assistance needs, he also directed authorities to extend necessary help, including financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025