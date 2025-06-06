Yogi Adityanath Pledges Prompt Action on Public Grievances at Gorakhpur Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with citizens at a Janata Darshan on Friday morning in Gorakhpur to address their grievances directly. Speaking to around 200 people, he vowed efficient resolutions to their concerns, receiving petitions as part of the process.

An official statement indicated that Adityanath urged government officials to handle public complaints swiftly and fairly, ensuring satisfactory results. He engaged with citizens seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, issuing immediate directives to administrative and police officers.

Particularly on issues of crime and illegal land encroachment, Adityanath instructed police to implement stringent actions against criminals and land grabbers, maintaining transparency and efficiency in all cases. Addressing medical assistance needs, he also directed authorities to extend necessary help, including financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)