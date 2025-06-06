Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Gujarat Congress Leader Arrested for Social Media Post

Gujarat Congress general secretary Rajesh Soni has been arrested for allegedly posting misleading content on social media that could affect military morale and threaten national sovereignty. The arrest follows a CID investigation into his posts about 'Operation Sindoor,' a military action targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.

Updated: 06-06-2025 16:37 IST
  India

Gujarat Congress general secretary Rajesh Soni found himself in hot water on Friday as he was arrested for allegedly posting misleading content related to 'Operation Sindoor' on social media. The operation is a strategic military movement launched by Indian forces aimed at dismantling terror strongholds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The arrest came on the heels of a First Information Report (FIR) filed on Thursday, which prompted a swift investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell of the state CID. Superintendent of Police Bharatsinh Tank confirmed that Soni's posts were deemed detrimental to the morale of defense personnel and put India's sovereignty at risk.

The allegations have led to Soni being charged under sections 152 and 353(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which address acts endangering national sovereignty and statements conducive to public mischief. The legal proceedings are now set to take a closer look at the impacts of these social media actions.

