Omar Abdullah's Humorous Plea for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Restoration

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah used humor and history at the flag-off ceremony of the first train to Kashmir to hint at his government's demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Remembering key milestones, Abdullah applauded the rail link's completion and its impact on tourism and transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:50 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a blend of humor and political resolve, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made an impassioned appeal for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The occasion was marked by the flag-off ceremony of the first train to Kashmir, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Katra.

Recalling the significant progress since the early 1980s, Abdullah reflected on the fruition of the long-awaited railway link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. He acknowledged the central government's role in completing the project, emphasizing the benefits for tourism and transportation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister also highlighted issues like inflated airfares during highway closures, expressing hope that the rail link would reduce such challenges. He praised ongoing infrastructure projects and expressed confidence that these developments would greatly benefit the region's economy and connectivity.

Latest News

