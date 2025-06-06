Left Menu

Congress Eyes Alliance to Counter BJP in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Congress supports a potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to counter the BJP's influence in the state. This comes amid speculation of reconciliation between estranged Thackeray cousins. Congress values the alliance's potential to uphold Maharashtra's interests and the ideologies of historical icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:52 IST
Congress Eyes Alliance to Counter BJP in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has expressed its support for a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to counteract the influence of the 'communal' BJP in the state. This move aims to protect Maharashtra's interests and preserve the values of revered historical figures.

Speculation is rife about the reconciliation of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray, as recent remarks from both seem to indicate openness to joining forces. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe emphasized the importance of such a coalition in safeguarding the state's cultural fabric amidst rising tensions.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar criticized Uddhav Thackeray's apparent disconnect with public sentiment, questioning the feasibility of a political alliance between the estranged cousins under current circumstances. Despite the criticisms, Congress sees this alliance as a tribute to Maharashtra's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

