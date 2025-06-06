Congress Eyes Alliance to Counter BJP in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Congress has expressed its support for a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to counteract the influence of the 'communal' BJP in the state. This move aims to protect Maharashtra's interests and preserve the values of revered historical figures.

Speculation is rife about the reconciliation of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray, as recent remarks from both seem to indicate openness to joining forces. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe emphasized the importance of such a coalition in safeguarding the state's cultural fabric amidst rising tensions.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar criticized Uddhav Thackeray's apparent disconnect with public sentiment, questioning the feasibility of a political alliance between the estranged cousins under current circumstances. Despite the criticisms, Congress sees this alliance as a tribute to Maharashtra's rich heritage.

