Rahul Gandhi's Surrender Accusations Spark BJP Outrage
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his 'surrender' charge against PM Narendra Modi, upsetting the BJP. He claimed that Modi capitulated to US President Trump and alleged that the BJP avoids a caste census to protect its politics. He highlighted differing approaches to caste surveys.
Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress party, has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his controversial 'surrender' accusation, eliciting strong disapproval from the BJP.
The Congress leader underscored at an event in Bihar the alleged submissive stance Modi took in interactions with former US President Trump, stirring political tensions further.
Gandhi also criticized the BJP's reluctance to conduct a caste census, asserting it threatens their political dominance, and highlighted contrasting models in India, pointing to Congress-ruled Telangana's inclusive approach.
