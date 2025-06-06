Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Surrender Accusations Spark BJP Outrage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his 'surrender' charge against PM Narendra Modi, upsetting the BJP. He claimed that Modi capitulated to US President Trump and alleged that the BJP avoids a caste census to protect its politics. He highlighted differing approaches to caste surveys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:08 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Surrender Accusations Spark BJP Outrage
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress party, has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his controversial 'surrender' accusation, eliciting strong disapproval from the BJP.

The Congress leader underscored at an event in Bihar the alleged submissive stance Modi took in interactions with former US President Trump, stirring political tensions further.

Gandhi also criticized the BJP's reluctance to conduct a caste census, asserting it threatens their political dominance, and highlighted contrasting models in India, pointing to Congress-ruled Telangana's inclusive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025