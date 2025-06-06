Rahul Gandhi's Surrender Accusations Spark BJP Outrage

Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress party, has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his controversial 'surrender' accusation, eliciting strong disapproval from the BJP.

The Congress leader underscored at an event in Bihar the alleged submissive stance Modi took in interactions with former US President Trump, stirring political tensions further.

Gandhi also criticized the BJP's reluctance to conduct a caste census, asserting it threatens their political dominance, and highlighted contrasting models in India, pointing to Congress-ruled Telangana's inclusive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)