Fuel Economy Rules Under Scrutiny: The EV Exclusion Controversy
The U.S. Transportation Department declared that fuel economy rules issued under President Biden, which included electric vehicles, exceeded legal authority. This exclusion could lead to lower fuel economy requirements. A future rule under the Trump administration will address specific fuel economy needs.
The U.S. Transportation Department announced Friday that the inclusion of electric vehicles (EVs) in fuel economy standards set during President Joe Biden's tenure exceeded legal bounds, according to automaker officials. The pronouncement accompanied the release of a finalized 'Resetting the Corporate Average Fuel Economy Program' rule.
By eliminating EVs from credit calculations and regulatory demands, overall fuel economy requirements could be reduced. This decision marks a significant shift in the establishment of automotive efficiency standards.
The Trump administration plans to introduce a revised rule targeting specific fuel economy requirements to align with this new directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
