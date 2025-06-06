Political Tensions Escalate as TMC Protests Against BJP Remarks on Mamata Banerjee

The women's wing of the Trinamool Congress took to the streets of south Kolkata on Friday to protest against what they claim are derogatory remarks by BJP leaders directed at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The march has reignited the long-standing political rivalry between the TMC and BJP in the region.

Led by state finance minister and TMC women's wing president Chandrima Bhattacharya, the rally spanned 2.4 kilometers from Triangular Park to Hazra More. Participants voiced slogans condemning what they described as attempts to demean a democratically elected woman leader, highlighting the broader implications for women in the state.

The BJP, however, retorted by pointing to an audio clip allegedly featuring senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal using abusive language. BJP leaders questioned the integrity of the TMC's protest, suggesting internal issues were being overlooked. Despite the controversy, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim affirmed that Mondal's actions were not supported by the TMC, noting his apology and legal proceedings.