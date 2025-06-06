Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as TMC Protests Against BJP Remarks on Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) women's wing held a march in Kolkata against derogatory remarks by BJP leaders about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sparking political tension. TMC leaders accused BJP of defamation while BJP countered with allegations against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. The controversy continues to deepen the political divide in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:06 IST
Political Tensions Escalate as TMC Protests Against BJP Remarks on Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

The women's wing of the Trinamool Congress took to the streets of south Kolkata on Friday to protest against what they claim are derogatory remarks by BJP leaders directed at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The march has reignited the long-standing political rivalry between the TMC and BJP in the region.

Led by state finance minister and TMC women's wing president Chandrima Bhattacharya, the rally spanned 2.4 kilometers from Triangular Park to Hazra More. Participants voiced slogans condemning what they described as attempts to demean a democratically elected woman leader, highlighting the broader implications for women in the state.

The BJP, however, retorted by pointing to an audio clip allegedly featuring senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal using abusive language. BJP leaders questioned the integrity of the TMC's protest, suggesting internal issues were being overlooked. Despite the controversy, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim affirmed that Mondal's actions were not supported by the TMC, noting his apology and legal proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025