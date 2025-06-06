Musk-Trump Feud Puts SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy

In a highly publicized discord, Elon Musk's challenging remarks about President Donald Trump's recent tax and spending measures have placed $22 billion in SpaceX contracts under threat. This conflict risks significant modifications to the U.S. space program as governmental contracts hang in the balance.

The altercation began when Musk voiced disapproval over Trump's legislative policies, prompting a strong reaction from the White House. President Trump retaliated harshly to Musk's comments, further complicating their already fragile alliance and hinting at possible termination of government deals.

This dispute could prove costly for both the U.S. space agenda and Musk's enterprises, showcasing how political disagreements can reverberate across economic and technological landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)