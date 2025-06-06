Left Menu

Musk-Trump Feud Puts SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy

The tense relationship between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump threatens $22 billion worth of SpaceX government contracts, while sparking significant changes in U.S. space initiatives. Musk's criticism of Trump's legislation led to a public disagreement, with potential impacts on ongoing contracts between Musk's companies and the U.S. government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:30 IST
Musk-Trump Feud Puts SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy

In a highly publicized discord, Elon Musk's challenging remarks about President Donald Trump's recent tax and spending measures have placed $22 billion in SpaceX contracts under threat. This conflict risks significant modifications to the U.S. space program as governmental contracts hang in the balance.

The altercation began when Musk voiced disapproval over Trump's legislative policies, prompting a strong reaction from the White House. President Trump retaliated harshly to Musk's comments, further complicating their already fragile alliance and hinting at possible termination of government deals.

This dispute could prove costly for both the U.S. space agenda and Musk's enterprises, showcasing how political disagreements can reverberate across economic and technological landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025