In a significant escalation, Russia launched a massive strike using long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian military facilities overnight. This operation was a retaliatory measure in response to ongoing attacks from Kiev, as confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry on Friday.

The Russian military executed the strike with air, sea, and ground-based high-precision weapons and UAVs, targeting key military production and repair facilities in Ukraine. Attack drone workshops, flight training centers, and weapons depots were among the sites hit. The Ministry stated that all designated targets were successfully engaged.

The aftermath saw Ukraine's air defenses intercepting a significant number of drones and missiles. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported casualties, with four confirmed deaths and over 20 injuries. Substantial damage was recorded in several regions, including power outages in Ternopil and destroyed infrastructure in Lutsk.