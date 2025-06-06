Left Menu

PTI Leader Threatens Protest for Imran Khan's Release

Ali Amin Gandapur, a senior PTI leader, warns of a large-scale protest for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after Eid Al-Adha if not freed by then. He criticizes Khan's detention and calls for public mobilization against perceived injustices by the current government and judiciary.

Peshawar | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:57 IST
Ali Amin Gandapur, a top figure in Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, announced plans for widespread protests aimed at securing the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan if he remains behind bars after Eid Al-Adha.

Speaking after a visit to Adiala Jail, Gandapur criticized Khan's detention, describing it as a "grave injustice" resulting from power struggles that have led to his party leader's continued incarceration.

He also expressed disappointment in the judiciary, citing a lack of independence following constitutional changes, and condemned the prolonged house arrest of Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, without justification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

