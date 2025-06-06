Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung and Trump Set Sights on Tariff Agreement

South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss tariffs, aiming for a satisfactory agreement. They decided to initiate working-level negotiations and planned a future meeting for more in-depth alliance discussions, following the impeachment of South Korea's former leader, Yoon Suk Yeol.

South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has engaged in a strategic phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, as confirmed by Lee's office on Friday.

The dialogue between the leaders focused on resolving tariff disputes promptly, with an agreement to foster working-level negotiations toward tangible outcomes. Trump extended an invitation to Lee to visit the United States for further alliance development discussions, either in multilateral or bilateral formats.

While the White House has not yet commented on the interaction, this marks an important diplomatic move following Lee's election after the impeachment of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee officially assumed office on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

