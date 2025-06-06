PM Modi's International Engagements and Domestic Developments: A Busy Day in Indian Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his attendance at the G7 Summit in Canada and condemned Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi also inaugurated the world's highest rail bridge in Jammu-Kashmir. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi pledged to overturn the 50% cap on caste-based reservations in a spirited speech in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada, expressing gratitude to host Mark Carney. Modi's engagements don't end there; he notably condemned recent terror incidents in Kashmir, attributing them to Pakistan, and inaugurated a globally significant railway bridge in the region.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made headlines in Bihar by promising to exceed the current 50% cap on caste-based reservations, signaling a potential shift in national policy should his party gain power.
Elsewhere, India reaffirmed its position as a key development partner for Central Asia and received parliamentary forum backing against terrorism. With ongoing local and international political discourse, India continues to play a pivotal role on both regional and global stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
