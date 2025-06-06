PM Modi's International Engagements and Domestic Developments: A Busy Day in Indian Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada, expressing gratitude to host Mark Carney. Modi's engagements don't end there; he notably condemned recent terror incidents in Kashmir, attributing them to Pakistan, and inaugurated a globally significant railway bridge in the region.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made headlines in Bihar by promising to exceed the current 50% cap on caste-based reservations, signaling a potential shift in national policy should his party gain power.

Elsewhere, India reaffirmed its position as a key development partner for Central Asia and received parliamentary forum backing against terrorism. With ongoing local and international political discourse, India continues to play a pivotal role on both regional and global stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)