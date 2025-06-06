India Strengthens Ties with Central Asia Amid United Front Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its historical ties with Central Asian nations. In a meeting with five foreign ministers, Modi emphasized collaboration in trade, energy, and security to fight terrorism. India also values its role as a trusted development partner for the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of India's historical ties with Central Asian nations during a recent meeting with their foreign ministers. He highlighted a united stance against terrorism.
Modi expressed eagerness for extended cooperation in trade, energy, fintech, and health, aiming for mutual development and prosperity.
The External Affairs Minister echoed the sentiment, showcasing intentions to broaden collaboration in connectivity, trade, tourism, and education with these nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Aims to Become Fintech Powerhouse with Paytm's Global Innovations
Digital Lending: An Evolving Fintech Frontier
Fintech Scandal: Papara Under Investigation for Money Laundering
BlackSoil's Supply Chain Finance Soars in Agri and Fintech Sectors
Fintech Innovations Driving Financial Inclusivity for MSMEs, Says Finance Minister