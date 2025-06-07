Left Menu

Bolivia's Political Battle: Senate Leader Rodríguez Rejoins Presidential Race Amidst Tensions

Andrónico Rodríguez, Bolivia's Senate leader and ally of former President Evo Morales, was reinstated as a presidential candidate after being initially suspended. As political tensions rise, Morales is excluded from the race, leading to unrest and protests. The ruling MAS party and conservative opposition face internal divisions ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 07-06-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 06:14 IST
Andrónico Rodríguez, the leftist Senate leader of Bolivia, has been reinstated as a presidential candidate after a surprising initial suspension. This development comes amid growing tensions leading up to the country's August elections.

Rodríguez, a close ally of former President Evo Morales, advocates for the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party's unity, positioning himself as a critical contender against the right-wing opposition, especially after President Luis Arce dropped out of the race.

Morales' exclusion from the ballot fuels political turmoil, with supporters demanding his eligibility. The tribal tensions and economic woes underscore the political crisis, as the MAS and conservative camps navigate through divisions and a strained political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

