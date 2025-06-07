Bolivia's Political Battle: Senate Leader Rodríguez Rejoins Presidential Race Amidst Tensions

Andrónico Rodríguez, the leftist Senate leader of Bolivia, has been reinstated as a presidential candidate after a surprising initial suspension. This development comes amid growing tensions leading up to the country's August elections.

Rodríguez, a close ally of former President Evo Morales, advocates for the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party's unity, positioning himself as a critical contender against the right-wing opposition, especially after President Luis Arce dropped out of the race.

Morales' exclusion from the ballot fuels political turmoil, with supporters demanding his eligibility. The tribal tensions and economic woes underscore the political crisis, as the MAS and conservative camps navigate through divisions and a strained political landscape.

