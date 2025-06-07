Left Menu

Political Power Play: Trump vs. Musk Showdown

The Republican Party faces turbulence as President Trump clashes with Elon Musk, impacting legislative plans. Some lawmakers urge reconciliation, fearing the feud may hinder tax and border bill progress. Trump shows reluctance to mend ties, fueling media speculation. Despite tensions, GOP remains optimistic about legislative success.

Updated: 07-06-2025 07:13 IST
  • United States

The Republican Party is feeling the ripples of an escalating feud between President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk. The conflict has sparked concern among conservative figures that this clash could derail significant legislative agendas centered on tax and border spending.

Republican lawmakers have expressed hopes for reconciliation between the two influential figures, with Senator Ted Cruz emphasizing a unified front would benefit the nation. However, Trump has shown little interest in resolving matters, reportedly snubbing attempts at dialogue with Musk.

While some GOP members remain confident in pushing forward key legislation, insiders acknowledge the ongoing battle between Trump and Musk remains unpredictable, heightening political intrigue and public interest.

