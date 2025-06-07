Left Menu

Indonesia Poised to Seal EU Trade Deal After 9 Years

Indonesia is optimistic about concluding its nine-year-long free trade negotiations with the European Union by June 2025. Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto highlighted the progress made, although specific agreements remain undisclosed. The EU is a significant trade partner for Indonesia, which seeks diversification amid U.S. tariff challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:22 IST
Indonesia Poised to Seal EU Trade Deal After 9 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is nearing the completion of its protracted free trade talks with the European Union, aiming to finalize discussions by June 2025 after nine years at the negotiating table.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto expressed confidence in reaching a conclusion following his meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Brussels. While substantial progress was cited, specific agreements remain undisclosed at this time.

The EU stands as a pivotal trading partner for Indonesia, a country actively seeking market diversification in light of ongoing U.S. tariff challenges. The negotiations have been partly driven by disagreements on EU rules regarding deforestation-linked products and Indonesia's raw mineral export policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025