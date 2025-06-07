Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins: A Step Towards Reconciliation?

Amid ongoing speculation of a reconciliation between cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut emphasized focusing on the future rather than past grievances. While recent statements have sparked talks of mending ties, official discussions between the two parties have not been confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:53 IST
Thackeray Cousins: A Step Towards Reconciliation?
  • Country:
  • India

In a climate rife with speculation about a possible reconciliation, cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are at the center of Maharashtra's political discussions. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday shifted the narrative to the future, downplaying retrospective grievances.

This came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members, led by Raj Thackeray, suggested rekindling a connection by sending a proposal to Uddhav's camp. Historical attempts to ally with the undivided Shiv Sena in 2014 and 2017 were met with resistance, stalling the process.

Uddhav's recent remarks suggest openness to the people's will, albeit deflecting questions regarding direct talks with MNS. Concurrently, Raj Thackeray highlighted the potential unity for Marathi interests. While the potential of reconciliation lingers, its fruition remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025