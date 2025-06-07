Thackeray Cousins: A Step Towards Reconciliation?
Amid ongoing speculation of a reconciliation between cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut emphasized focusing on the future rather than past grievances. While recent statements have sparked talks of mending ties, official discussions between the two parties have not been confirmed.
In a climate rife with speculation about a possible reconciliation, cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are at the center of Maharashtra's political discussions. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday shifted the narrative to the future, downplaying retrospective grievances.
This came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members, led by Raj Thackeray, suggested rekindling a connection by sending a proposal to Uddhav's camp. Historical attempts to ally with the undivided Shiv Sena in 2014 and 2017 were met with resistance, stalling the process.
Uddhav's recent remarks suggest openness to the people's will, albeit deflecting questions regarding direct talks with MNS. Concurrently, Raj Thackeray highlighted the potential unity for Marathi interests. While the potential of reconciliation lingers, its fruition remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
