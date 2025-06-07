Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Exposes 'Blueprint for Rigging' Ahead of 2024 Elections

Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of election rigging, describing the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections as a 'blueprint for democracy rigging,' with match-fixing tactics potentially extending to Bihar and other states. Highlighting alleged electoral malpractices, he urges Indians to scrutinize the evidence and demand transparency in the voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi Exposes 'Blueprint for Rigging' Ahead of 2024 Elections
elections
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, claiming that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections serve as a model for 'rigging democracy.'

In a series of statements, Gandhi accused the BJP of 'match-fixing' tactics to alter election outcomes and said such practices could spread to Bihar and other states where the BJP faces challenges.

Gandhi's accusations detail a scheme involving the manipulation of voter rolls with fake entries, inflated voter turnout, and controlled bogus voting, all while suppressing evidence to engineer favourable results for the BJP.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025