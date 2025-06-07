Rahul Gandhi Exposes 'Blueprint for Rigging' Ahead of 2024 Elections

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, claiming that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections serve as a model for 'rigging democracy.'

In a series of statements, Gandhi accused the BJP of 'match-fixing' tactics to alter election outcomes and said such practices could spread to Bihar and other states where the BJP faces challenges.

Gandhi's accusations detail a scheme involving the manipulation of voter rolls with fake entries, inflated voter turnout, and controlled bogus voting, all while suppressing evidence to engineer favourable results for the BJP.