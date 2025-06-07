Rahul Gandhi Exposes 'Blueprint for Rigging' Ahead of 2024 Elections
Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of election rigging, describing the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections as a 'blueprint for democracy rigging,' with match-fixing tactics potentially extending to Bihar and other states. Highlighting alleged electoral malpractices, he urges Indians to scrutinize the evidence and demand transparency in the voting process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, claiming that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections serve as a model for 'rigging democracy.'
In a series of statements, Gandhi accused the BJP of 'match-fixing' tactics to alter election outcomes and said such practices could spread to Bihar and other states where the BJP faces challenges.
Gandhi's accusations detail a scheme involving the manipulation of voter rolls with fake entries, inflated voter turnout, and controlled bogus voting, all while suppressing evidence to engineer favourable results for the BJP.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scandal of Fake Birth Certificates: Maharashtra's Verification Drive
Campaign for a Dowry-Free and Violence-Free Maharashtra Launched by Supriya Sule
Supreme Court Quashes 'Publicity Interest Litigation' Against Maharashtra Officials
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Lead India's 2024-25 Vehicle Sales
Tackling Childhood Obesity: Maharashtra's Initiative