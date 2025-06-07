Fadnavis Rebukes Gandhi's Election Rigging Claims in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has robustly countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the 2024 state assembly elections were manipulated in favor of the BJP. Fadnavis accused Gandhi of insulting the voters of Maharashtra and providing false narratives instead of addressing political realities.

Gandhi's claims, laid out methodically on social media, included allegations of voter fraud and inflated turnout figures, which Fadnavis dismissed as attempts to console the Congress party's diminishing political presence. Fadnavis pointed out that the Election Commission had already contested these claims with solid data.

Fadnavis challenged Gandhi to face facts and understand the grim prospects facing Congress if such baseless claims continued. He reiterated that unless Gandhi grasps the actual situation on the ground and ceases propagating false claims, Congress will continue to falter in future elections.

