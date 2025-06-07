Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Bengaluru Stampede Aftermath

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accuses Karnataka's CM and Deputy CM of responsibility for a stampede that caused 11 deaths, demanding their resignation. Criticizing Congress leaders' silence and questioning the legitimacy of post-event celebrations, she calls for a High Court judge inquiry. She alleges a coverup and demands accountability from officials.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has leveled serious allegations against Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, accusing them of being responsible for a tragic stampede that resulted in 11 fatalities during an IPL celebration on June 4. Karandlaje has demanded their resignation, asserting they have 'blood on their hands.'

Karandlaje lambasted the state government for suspending top police officials, urging instead for a full-fledged inquiry by a sitting High Court judge. She openly criticized Congress leadership, notably Rahul Gandhi, for their silence on the issue, and challenged them to seek accountability and leadership changes within the state government.

She highlighted the chaos surrounding the event, questioning the government's decision to hold a public celebration for a private franchise win. Drawing attention to alleged internal power struggles for publicity, Karandlaje accused the CM and his deputy of using the RCB victory for undue political gain amidst the tragedy. She further questioned why certain officials remain unaccountable, calling for transparent investigations and justice for the victims.

