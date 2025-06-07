Clashes, Alliances, and Accusations: Western Region's Top Headlines
The top stories from the Western Region include clashes with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, speculation around the Shiv Sena-MNS alliance, accusations from Maharashtra's CM against Rahul Gandhi, and Goa's proposed transport aggregator guidelines aimed at supporting local drivers.
In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, five Naxalites were killed during two operations by security forces in the Indravati National Park region. The encounters highlight the ongoing struggle against Naxalite groups in the area.
Speculation over a possible alliance between estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray has been addressed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who emphasized looking towards the future rather than dwelling on past issues.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting voters by claiming that the upcoming 2024 state assembly elections were rigged. In Goa, the government has proposed new transport aggregator guidelines to support local taxi drivers amidst ongoing protests from certain taxi operator factions.
