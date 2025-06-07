Tribal Leader Challenges Congress on Religious Conversion; Attends RSS Event

Arvind Netam, a veteran tribal leader and former Union minister, has called on the Congress party to clarify its position on religious conversion. He voiced suspicions that Deepak Baij, the Chhattisgarh Congress chief, might have converted to Christianity, a claim that adds to political tensions in the region.

Netam's statements were made following his participation as the chief guest at an RSS training event in Nagpur. Amid his criticism of the RSS on various policies, he highlighted the earnest discussions held with the organization on tribal-related issues, including religious conversion and environmental concerns.

He emphasized the existential threats tribal societies face, particularly in areas like industrial displacement and environment conservation. The former minister also pointed out concerns over coal mining in Chhattisgarh, alleging government neglect and violations of tribal rights, urging more inclusive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)