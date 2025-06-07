Left Menu

Tribal Leader Challenges Congress on Religious Conversion; Attends RSS Event

Veteran tribal leader and former Union minister, Arvind Netam, has urged Congress to clarify its stance on religious conversion amid suspicions about Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij's faith. Speaking at an RSS event, Netam discussed tribal issues, emphasizing concerns over conversion, industrial policies, and environmental effects on tribal lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:44 IST
Tribal Leader Challenges Congress on Religious Conversion; Attends RSS Event
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Netam, a veteran tribal leader and former Union minister, has called on the Congress party to clarify its position on religious conversion. He voiced suspicions that Deepak Baij, the Chhattisgarh Congress chief, might have converted to Christianity, a claim that adds to political tensions in the region.

Netam's statements were made following his participation as the chief guest at an RSS training event in Nagpur. Amid his criticism of the RSS on various policies, he highlighted the earnest discussions held with the organization on tribal-related issues, including religious conversion and environmental concerns.

He emphasized the existential threats tribal societies face, particularly in areas like industrial displacement and environment conservation. The former minister also pointed out concerns over coal mining in Chhattisgarh, alleging government neglect and violations of tribal rights, urging more inclusive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025