Al-Qaida Leader Threatens Trump and Musk Over Gaza Conflict

Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki, leader of al-Qaida's Yemen branch, threatens US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk in a video message concerning the Gaza conflict. The video calls for attacks on leaders in Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf states. Al-Awlaki aims to challenge the Houthis' influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:29 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki, the leader of al-Qaida's Yemen branch, issued a direct threat to US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk concerning the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in a video message. This is al-Awlaki's first public address since taking over the group last year.

In the half-hour video, al-Awlaki called for lone-wolf attacks on leaders in Egypt, Jordan, and Gulf Arab states, depicting images of Trump, Musk, US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of State Pete Hegseth. He stressed no "red lines" remain after the suffering in Gaza, emphasizing reciprocity.

The video showcases al-Qaida's interest in the Israel-Hamas war, following Houthi actions in the region. AQAP's focus aims to counter the Houthis' rising prominence and highlight ongoing concerns in Yemen. Al-Awlaki has a USD 6 million bounty for his previous threats against the US and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

