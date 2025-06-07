Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission Over Maharashtra Poll Allegations

In a bold move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Election Commission after it dismissed allegations of rigging in Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly polls. Speaking out on social media platform X, Gandhi insisted that transparency and truth, not evasion, would safeguard the Commission's credibility.

Gandhi's accusations, detailed in an op-ed, claim the election process was manipulated, with rigging facilitated by fake voters and bogus voting. He called for the release of digital voter rolls and post-poll CCTV footage to prove electoral fairness, warning that continuing to sidestep questions would undermine public confidence.

The Election Commission, however, rebutted these claims, emphasizing the importance of integrity and discouraging misinformation. They argued that unproven allegations unfairly tarnish the reputation of dedicated polling staff and disrupt the democratic process. The ongoing discourse highlights significant questions about electoral transparency and accountability in Indian politics.