Rahul Gandhi Alleges Electoral Rigging in Maharashtra
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were manipulated, claiming the rigging as a blueprint for future elections in Bihar. The Election Commission and BJP refuted these allegations, accusing Gandhi of spreading misinformation and undermining democratic institutions due to electoral defeats.
Rahul Gandhi has stirred controversy with allegations that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were compromised, a pattern he warns could extend to upcoming polls in Bihar. His claims of electoral rigging have drawn sharp rebukes from both the Election Commission and the BJP.
The Election Commission dismissed Gandhi's claims as baseless, asserting the integrity of the electoral process. The BJP, led by party chief J P Nadda, accused Gandhi of concocting false narratives to rationalize past electoral losses and insisted on the trustworthiness of India's voting systems.
Gandhi published his accusations in an article and subsequent social media posts, prompting heated debate. The dispute underscores tensions between political factions and raises critical questions about electoral transparency and public trust in democratic institutions.
