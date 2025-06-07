Unified Against Terrorism: Lawmakers Speak In One Voice
Indian lawmakers from different political parties presented a united front against terrorism during a five-nation tour, highlighting Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi emphasized the delegation's cohesive message of zero-tolerance to terrorism, engaging various local and international stakeholders in meaningful discussions.
- Country:
- India
In a rare demonstration of political unity, lawmakers from India voiced a unanimous stance against terrorism, underscoring Pakistan's involvement in nurturing it. This was conveyed by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi after a multi-party delegation concluded its five-nation diplomatic visit.
Sarangi, representing Bhubaneswar, relayed the delegation's shared message of India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism during interactions with international politicians, media, and diverse community groups.
Highlighting the strength of their unified approach, Sarangi noted that members spanning the political spectrum, including Congress, TMC, JD(U), and CPI(M), collaboratively projected India's stance on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Operation Sindoor
India Takes Global Stand Against Terrorism: All-Party Delegation Confronts Pakistan-Backed Threats
India's Parliament Delegation on Global Anti-Terrorism Mission: Operation Sindoor
Karnataka HC Stays Proceedings Against BJP's Malviya and Republic TV's Goswami
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on Operation Sindoor