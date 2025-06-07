Unified Against Terrorism: Lawmakers Speak In One Voice

In a rare demonstration of political unity, lawmakers from India voiced a unanimous stance against terrorism, underscoring Pakistan's involvement in nurturing it. This was conveyed by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi after a multi-party delegation concluded its five-nation diplomatic visit.

Sarangi, representing Bhubaneswar, relayed the delegation's shared message of India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism during interactions with international politicians, media, and diverse community groups.

Highlighting the strength of their unified approach, Sarangi noted that members spanning the political spectrum, including Congress, TMC, JD(U), and CPI(M), collaboratively projected India's stance on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)