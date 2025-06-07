Left Menu

Unified Against Terrorism: Lawmakers Speak In One Voice

Indian lawmakers from different political parties presented a united front against terrorism during a five-nation tour, highlighting Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi emphasized the delegation's cohesive message of zero-tolerance to terrorism, engaging various local and international stakeholders in meaningful discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:56 IST
Unified Against Terrorism: Lawmakers Speak In One Voice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare demonstration of political unity, lawmakers from India voiced a unanimous stance against terrorism, underscoring Pakistan's involvement in nurturing it. This was conveyed by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi after a multi-party delegation concluded its five-nation diplomatic visit.

Sarangi, representing Bhubaneswar, relayed the delegation's shared message of India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism during interactions with international politicians, media, and diverse community groups.

Highlighting the strength of their unified approach, Sarangi noted that members spanning the political spectrum, including Congress, TMC, JD(U), and CPI(M), collaboratively projected India's stance on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025