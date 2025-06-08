Left Menu

WorldPride Parade: A Defiant Celebration Amid Political Rollbacks

LGBTQ+ people and allies participated in a WorldPride parade in Washington, D.C., defying President Trump's rollback of queer rights. The celebration aimed to reclaim a sense of safety and community. Despite the political rollback on LGBTQ+ rights, the event saw enthusiastic participation and no counterprotests.

LGBTQ+ individuals and supporters from around the globe filled the streets of Washington in a vibrant WorldPride parade, showcasing defiance against President Donald Trump's revocation of queer rights. The celebration took place near the White House, culminating weeks of WorldPride festivities in the city.

Among the attendees was Carrie Blanton, a school teacher from Oklahoma, who expressed her newfound commitment to support the LGBTQ+ community despite having previously opposed it due to her religious beliefs. Washington was chosen as the WorldPride venue before Trump's 2024 reelection, amid growing concerns regarding his policies on LGBTQ+ issues.

Since returning to office, Trump has enacted measures limiting transgender rights and rescinded anti-discrimination policies. Although there were no organized counterprotests during the parade, the National Park Service fenced off public areas to prevent potential disruptions, a move criticized by event organizers.

