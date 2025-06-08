Left Menu

Electrocution Tragedy Sparks Political Turmoil in Nilambur

A teenager's death from electrocution at an illegal wild boar trap in Vazhikadavu has sparked protests and political unrest ahead of Nilambur's assembly bypoll. Accusations of government negligence have emerged, with protests led by opposition parties. A probe is underway to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:54 IST
Electrocution Tragedy Sparks Political Turmoil in Nilambur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenager's tragic death due to electrocution at an unauthorized wild boar trap in Vazhikadavu has ignited a wave of protests and political tension in the bypoll-bound Nilambur region. The incident has raised serious questions about administrative oversight and safety measures.

Jithu, a Class 10 student, accidentally came into contact with a live wire from an illegal electric fence while with his friends, leading to his immediate death. Two companions of Jithu remain critically injured. This tragedy has stirred political outrage, with the opposition UDF branding it as a 'government-sponsored murder' due to alleged inaction against such dangerous traps.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran has refuted these allegations, dismissing them as a 'political conspiracy' timed for the upcoming bypoll. Protests by various political groups have intensified, demanding accountability and a thorough investigation. The ongoing probe aims to uncover the sequence of events leading to this lamentable accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025