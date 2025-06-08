Electrocution Tragedy Sparks Political Turmoil in Nilambur
A teenager's death from electrocution at an illegal wild boar trap in Vazhikadavu has sparked protests and political unrest ahead of Nilambur's assembly bypoll. Accusations of government negligence have emerged, with protests led by opposition parties. A probe is underway to investigate the incident.
A teenager's tragic death due to electrocution at an unauthorized wild boar trap in Vazhikadavu has ignited a wave of protests and political tension in the bypoll-bound Nilambur region. The incident has raised serious questions about administrative oversight and safety measures.
Jithu, a Class 10 student, accidentally came into contact with a live wire from an illegal electric fence while with his friends, leading to his immediate death. Two companions of Jithu remain critically injured. This tragedy has stirred political outrage, with the opposition UDF branding it as a 'government-sponsored murder' due to alleged inaction against such dangerous traps.
State Forest Minister A K Saseendran has refuted these allegations, dismissing them as a 'political conspiracy' timed for the upcoming bypoll. Protests by various political groups have intensified, demanding accountability and a thorough investigation. The ongoing probe aims to uncover the sequence of events leading to this lamentable accident.
