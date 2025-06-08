Left Menu

Fadnavis Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Election Allegations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for alleging electoral rigging in the 2024 state assembly elections. Gandhi's accusations of voter irregularities and subsequent denial of the electoral mandate were rejected by the Election Commission. Fadnavis urged Gandhi to introspect on his political missteps and respect the democratic process.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a sharp critique against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, accusing him of undermining the democratic mandate after his accusations of manipulated election processes in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls.

In articles published in the Indian Express and Marathi daily Loksatta, Fadnavis noted that Gandhi was preparing excuses for potential future electoral defeats, including in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections. The Election Commission dismissed Gandhi's claims of electoral irregularities as baseless.

Fadnavis urged Gandhi to reflect on his leadership and connection with the people, emphasizing the need to respect voter decisions. He labeled Gandhi's persistent questioning of democratic institutions as harmful, warning that continued disrespect for the voters could further alienate the Congress party.

