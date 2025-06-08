BJP Delegation Strengthens Global Ties Against Terrorism

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, led by MP Daggubati Purandeswari and Ravi Shankar Prasad, returned from a diplomatic tour spanning six European countries, including France, Italy, Denmark, England, Brussels, and Germany. The group received a positive reception from senior governmental officials, parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora.

The primary mission of the delegation was to highlight the issue of terrorism and specifically underscore Pakistan's role in supporting it. The delegation provided evidence of Pakistan's involvement to its European counterparts, resulting in readiness from these governments to support India's fight against terrorism. There was widespread anger over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and each country expressed solidarity with India.

The group also participated in significant meetings with the European Commission and the European Parliament, effectively conveying India's standpoint on cross-border terrorism. They emphasized India's growing global economic and diplomatic stature, now the fourth largest economy in the world, and its influence in the fight against terrorism. The tour aimed to not only strengthen diplomatic relations but also press home India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.