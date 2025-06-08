Delhi's Controversial Demolition Drive: Compliance or Political Tug-of-War?

In a significant move aimed at addressing flood risks in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defended the demolition drive at the Madrasi Camp, emphasizing its compliance with judicial orders. The slum removal near Barapulla drain sought to enable infrastructure maintenance to avert future flooding, a perennial issue in the capital.

Gupta assured that displaced residents were provided with housing allocations, countering claims of negligence by political adversaries. Criticizing Aam Aadmi Party leaders for politicizing the matter, she questioned their accountability in case of potential disasters, underscoring adherence to legal mandates over political agendas.

The demolition campaign, extending to other areas like Railway Colony, has sparked political tension. AAP's Atishi condemned BJP's actions, accusing them of reneging on electoral promises. This latest face-off occurs amidst a broader development push in Delhi, involving substantial investment overlooked by previous administrations.