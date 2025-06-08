AGP Renominates Birendra Prasad Baishya for Rajya Sabha in Assam

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced that Birendra Prasad Baishya will be their candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Assam, a decision confirmed by the party's general secretary, Ponakon Baruah, on Saturday.

The Rajya Sabha elections, slated for June 19, will see two seats up for grabs in Assam, with the AGP and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding one candidate each. The counting of votes is set to occur on the same day.

Baishya, who has served terms both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, is expected to continue his tenure, as the ruling alliances hold a clear majority in the state assembly. The BJP has also announced its candidate, Kanad Purkayastha, solidifying the allies' grip on the two seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)