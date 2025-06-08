Indian-American Triumph: Texas Elections Signal Growing Influence

Two Indian-American candidates, Sanjay Singhal and Sukh Kaur, have won their respective city council runoff elections in Texas, highlighting a trend of increased Indian-American civic engagement in the state.

Sanjay Singhal, a retired energy executive and an alumnus of IIT Delhi, secured his victory in Sugar Land's District 2 with 2,346 votes against fellow Indian-American Nasir Hussain's 777 votes. In his victory speech, Singhal emphasized his commitment to transparent governance and community engagement.

Sukh Kaur, an education reformer and the first Sikh woman on San Antonio's City Council, retained her District 1 seat with a decisive win over Patty Gibbons. Kaur's campaign focused on affordable housing and public transit expansion. These leadership gains amplify the influence of the Indian-American community in Texas's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)