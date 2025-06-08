Left Menu

BJP-Led Delegation Engages Europe, Strengthens Anti-Terrorism Stance

A multi-party Indian delegation visited six European nations to bolster global support for anti-terrorism efforts and highlight India's development. Key European leaders commended India's stance against terrorism, particularly from Pakistan, and lauded its governance achievements. The visit facilitated meaningful discussions spanning infrastructure, security, and diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:20 IST
BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of Indian lawmakers, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has returned from a pivotal tour across six European countries, underscoring India's firm stance against terrorism and showcasing its developmental strides. The visit spanned France, Italy, Denmark, England, Brussels, and Germany.

On arrival in New Delhi, Prasad emphasized the significance of the visit, noting that the delegation engaged with senior political figures, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora to communicate India's unyielding efforts against terrorism, particularly from Pakistan. "Our discussions spanned key issues such as infrastructure and the G20 Summit," he stated.

The delegation included leaders from various Indian political parties, engaging in dialogues with European counterparts about shared concerns over terrorism. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the support from Europe, noting a unified global front against terrorism, particularly operations fueled by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

