BJP-Led Delegation Engages Europe, Strengthens Anti-Terrorism Stance

A delegation of Indian lawmakers, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has returned from a pivotal tour across six European countries, underscoring India's firm stance against terrorism and showcasing its developmental strides. The visit spanned France, Italy, Denmark, England, Brussels, and Germany.

On arrival in New Delhi, Prasad emphasized the significance of the visit, noting that the delegation engaged with senior political figures, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora to communicate India's unyielding efforts against terrorism, particularly from Pakistan. "Our discussions spanned key issues such as infrastructure and the G20 Summit," he stated.

The delegation included leaders from various Indian political parties, engaging in dialogues with European counterparts about shared concerns over terrorism. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the support from Europe, noting a unified global front against terrorism, particularly operations fueled by Pakistan.

