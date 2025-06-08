Punjab Police Dismantles Major Cross-Border Smuggling Networks
Punjab Police has arrested several key players involved in cross-border smuggling operations, seizing illegal arms and drugs. The operations, targeting networks linked to notorious smuggler Jugraj Singh and Pakistan-based handlers, resulted in multiple arrests and significant seizures, shedding light on an extensive crime syndicate.
In a significant enforcement action against cross-border smuggling, the Punjab Police Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested three associates of the infamous smuggler Jugraj Singh, confiscating six sophisticated foreign-made weapons. This operation was executed by ANTF's Border Range unit in Amritsar, as detailed by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.
The investigation has unveiled that Jugraj Singh, overseeing this smuggling ring from within Goindwal Jail, allegedly managed the operation via his clerk. Arrests were made under the Arms Act at SAS Nagar's ANTF Police Station, with officials suggesting that these affiliates were integral in statewide firearm distribution. The probe continues to expose the full network scope.
Additionally, in a separate early morning raid, the Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two major drug traffickers, intercepting 6 kilograms of high-grade heroin. Monitoring specific intelligence, law enforcement detained Gurditta alias Kalu and Captain during a motorcycle drug transport near Village Bhakna. This consignment, sourced from Pakistan, was poised for Punjab-wide distribution, leading to an FIR under the NDPS Act at Police Station Gharinda.
Earlier operations by Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit also dismantled a foreign-linked arms ring. Arrests include Sukhchain Singh and Jugraj Singh, residents of Amritsar, with authorities seizing eight high-caliber pistols and intercepting a distribution bike. Investigations point to Noor, a Pakistan-based smuggler, allegedly using drones to deliver weapons, highlighting cross-border ties in these criminal exploits.
