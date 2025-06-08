Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Greta Thunberg-Led Boat Faces Israeli Blockade

Israel's defence minister has vowed to stop an aid boat, carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists, from reaching Gaza. The vessel, aiming to break Gaza's naval blockade, seeks to deliver humanitarian aid amidst warnings of impending famine. Previous attempts by the group were thwarted by alleged Israeli attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:33 IST
In a tense standoff, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared that an aid vessel carrying renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg and several others will not be permitted to breach the naval blockade of Gaza.

The blockade is purportedly in place to prevent the militant group Hamas from acquiring arms. The vessel Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set sail from Sicily on a mission to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and draw attention to its dire humanitarian conditions.

Among the activists is Rima Hassan, a French European Parliament member of Palestinian descent, who opposes Israel's policies. Last month's attempt by the group was thwarted when its boat was reportedly attacked by drones in international waters, an act they attribute to Israel.

