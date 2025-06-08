Tensions Rise as Greta Thunberg-Led Boat Faces Israeli Blockade

In a tense standoff, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared that an aid vessel carrying renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg and several others will not be permitted to breach the naval blockade of Gaza.

The blockade is purportedly in place to prevent the militant group Hamas from acquiring arms. The vessel Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set sail from Sicily on a mission to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and draw attention to its dire humanitarian conditions.

Among the activists is Rima Hassan, a French European Parliament member of Palestinian descent, who opposes Israel's policies. Last month's attempt by the group was thwarted when its boat was reportedly attacked by drones in international waters, an act they attribute to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)