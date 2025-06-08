Left Menu

Surjewala Sparks Ideological Debate Over RSS Role in India's Freedom Struggle

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala accused the RSS of siding with the British during India's freedom struggle and opposing Gandhi's ideals. He highlighted a clash between Gandhian and Godse ideologies. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the collective efforts in India's fight for independence, including the 1857 uprising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:03 IST
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious statement, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) aligned with the British during India's freedom struggle, opposing Mahatma Gandhi's principles. Surjewala declared RSS absent from the independence movement, accusing the organization of venerating Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Gandhi.

He depicted the current political landscape as a struggle between the ideologies of Gandhi and Godse, alleging that while Gandhi's ideals helped forge the nation, Godse's philosophy seeks to fragment it through regional, caste, and religious divisions. These comments followed a speech by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who emphasized a collective effort in gaining independence.

Speaking at a Nagpur book launch, Bhagwat underscored that independence was achieved through widespread efforts dating back to the 1857 revolt, not attributable to a single person. He reiterated the significance of collective ideology and action within the RSS, reflecting the organization's foundational principles.

