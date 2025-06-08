Left Menu

Amit Shah's Mission: NDA's Future in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He criticized the DMK for corruption and urged BJP members to aim for a 2026 victory in Tamil Nadu. Shah emphasized the need to dislodge the current DMK government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:57 IST
Amit Shah's Mission: NDA's Future in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to establish governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. During a speech to party officials, Shah underscored Madurai's potential for transformation and described his party's workers' meet as a step towards dethroning the DMK.

Shah accused the DMK of corruption, claiming it has negatively impacted the poor, women, and children in Tamil Nadu. He urged BJP members to commit to removing the Stalin-led Dravidian party from power.

He also questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin's fulfillment of the DMK's 2021 election promises and highlighted the BJP government's financial support for Tamil Nadu. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Shah reiterated NDA's goal of forming the state government alongside AIADMK.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025