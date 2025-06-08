Amit Shah's Mission: NDA's Future in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He criticized the DMK for corruption and urged BJP members to aim for a 2026 victory in Tamil Nadu. Shah emphasized the need to dislodge the current DMK government.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to establish governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. During a speech to party officials, Shah underscored Madurai's potential for transformation and described his party's workers' meet as a step towards dethroning the DMK.
Shah accused the DMK of corruption, claiming it has negatively impacted the poor, women, and children in Tamil Nadu. He urged BJP members to commit to removing the Stalin-led Dravidian party from power.
He also questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin's fulfillment of the DMK's 2021 election promises and highlighted the BJP government's financial support for Tamil Nadu. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Shah reiterated NDA's goal of forming the state government alongside AIADMK.
