Iran's Bold Claim: A 'Treasury' of Israeli Nuclear Secrets

Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, claimed Tehran has seized crucial information about Israel's nuclear program, although no evidence has been presented. This announcement comes as Iran faces diplomatic pressure regarding its own nuclear activities. The revelations lead to potential escalations with the UN and the US regarding sanctions and nuclear oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:29 IST
Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, asserted on Sunday that Tehran had acquired a significant amount of information about Israel's nuclear program, though he provided no evidence to support this claim.

The announcement came amid impending diplomatic scrutiny over Iran's own nuclear activities. Khatib's statement suggests that Iranian intelligence officials had obtained thousands of pages of documents, purportedly revealing strategic insights into Israel and other countries.

This revelation unfolds as Western nations prepare to challenge Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, potentially leading to renewed UN sanctions. The situation encourages heightened tensions as Iran's negotiations with the US have stalled and the possibility of military interventions looms.

