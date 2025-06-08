Iran's Bold Claim: A 'Treasury' of Israeli Nuclear Secrets

Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, asserted on Sunday that Tehran had acquired a significant amount of information about Israel's nuclear program, though he provided no evidence to support this claim.

The announcement came amid impending diplomatic scrutiny over Iran's own nuclear activities. Khatib's statement suggests that Iranian intelligence officials had obtained thousands of pages of documents, purportedly revealing strategic insights into Israel and other countries.

This revelation unfolds as Western nations prepare to challenge Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, potentially leading to renewed UN sanctions. The situation encourages heightened tensions as Iran's negotiations with the US have stalled and the possibility of military interventions looms.