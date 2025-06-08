Left Menu

WorldPride Rally at Lincoln Memorial: A Call for Unity Against Setbacks

Amid WorldPride celebrations, LGBTQ+ activists rallied at the Lincoln Memorial, voicing dissent against policies undermining their rights under Trump. The event highlighted national protests, historic significance, and the urgent call for unity, amid ongoing legislative and societal challenges targeting transgender individuals and immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LGBTQ+ individuals and allies assembled on Sunday at Washington's Lincoln Memorial, traditionally linked to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 speech, to advocate for safeguarding progress while opposing setbacks under President Donald Trump. Following a celebratory parade through the city, the rally turned distinctly political.

Highlighted by speeches filled with outrage and humor, attendees denounced Trump's executive orders curtailing transgender rights, banning transgender military service members, and rolling back anti-discrimination measures. Meanwhile, demonstrations took place on the West Coast, where the National Guard confronted protesters against federal immigration raids.

The rally, part of the globe-spanning WorldPride events, occurred amid high tensions over U.S. LGBTQ+ rights. Speakers, including Ashley Smith of the Capital Pride Alliance and comedian Mimi Gonzalez, emphasized the broad threats facing LGBTQI+ communities, especially transgender individuals and undocumented immigrants. Activists criticized legislative assaults and the administration's stance on DEI programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

